Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her ‘Dark Times’ & Bitter Divorce

Mary J. Blige is opening up about her split from Martin ‘Kendu’ Isaacs in a new interview with Mail Online. The resilient singer cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years back in July. Now, she says it was her fans who’ve saved her from “dark times.”

Check out some excerpts from the interview below.

On bouncing back: ‘I’ve finally got my life back. My fans have saved me. I have to keep going for them.’

On dealing with a tough few months: ‘I chose life. At anytime we all go through dark times. You might lose something when you make a positive choice and lose something when you make a negative choice, so for me it’s best to just lose whatever you’re going to lose to get your life back.’

On loving herself: ‘I chose to love Mary from the inside out. I’m not letting my hairstyle carry me or my jacket or boots. I can look at the mirror now when all this stuff is peeled back and say “I like you”. Finally. My secret is positivity, water, prayer.’

‘I try to eat right I should be really big because I’m such a foodie. I work out, at least four days a week and I’m very committed to it, because it makes me feel good and happy. I run too, but the most I can do is three miles because I don’t really like running. But I get it done.

‘I have a nutritionist and I found out eggs and dairy we’re causing swelling and inflammation. I was working out really hard and losing weight, but around my middle I couldn’t work out what was going on. So I stopped eating dairy for a week and immediately I saw it was the problem. So when I’m home I try to keep it gluten free, keep breakfast kind of lean.’

On her controversial Apple Music interview with Hillary Clinton: ‘It was one of the highlights of my career!’

Isaacs is demanding $130,000 in monthly spousal support, in addition to a private chef, and $1,000 allowance for new clothes, and help with paying for a personal trainer.

SOURCE: Mail Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty