Congrats! Marsha Ambrosius Is Engaged (And Really Good At The Mannequin Challenge)

Congrats are in order!

There’s no doubt Marsha Ambrosius is enjoying a little icing on her cake as she gets ready to welcome her first child into the world, alongside boyfriend Dez Billups. If you hadn’t heard yet, Dez popped the question at bae’s baby shower — then went all #mannequinchallenge on us to reveal the good news.

All of the singer’s loved ones held their excitement as the camera made its way around the room. We eventually get a glimpse at Dez, who was down on one knee, and his soon-to-be bride Marsha, who seemed completely shocked.

Now, isn’t this a beautiful example of love?

