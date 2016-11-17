Listen To Gospel Icon Shirley Caesar Do The #UNameItChallenge Live On Air

The #UNameItChallenge started with gospel singer Shirley Caesar and now it’s gone viral.

Savvy Instagram user @RemixGodSuede remixed one of the icon’s sermons and got the culture super excited for Thanksgiving with some of the funniest memes we’ve seen thus far.

The clips, which show Caesar declaring she’s got “beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes.. You name it” over hip-hop beats, grew so popular that stars like Chris Brown and Pete Rock eventually joined in on the fun.

Now, we’ve got a live version of the song after the icon spoke during The Willie Moore Jr. Show and gave her take on all the fuss.

Listen to Shirley’s #UNameItChallenge live just above and tag us in your best version here. Oh and somehow, #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat: