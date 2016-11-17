LeBron James Makes Huge Gesture In Honor Of The Late Muhammad Ali

The new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture opened back in September. Located in Washington, D.C., the NBA’s most prestigious have been jumping at the chance to donate to the museum, LeBron James included.

According to USA Today, the baller will donate $2.5 million to an exhibit honoring the late Muhammad Ali.

“Muhammad Ali is such a cornerstone of me as an athlete because of what he represented not only in the ring as a champion but more outside the ring — what he stood for, what he spoke for, his demeanor,” James told USA TODAY Sports in an exclusive interview about the exhibit.

“I think of him every day. Without his passion and goals and morals, I don’t know if I’d be sitting here today talking to you about it,” he continued.

James will make the donation through his foundation, alongside his business partner Maverick Carter. The exhibit is titled “Muhammad Ali: A Force for Change.”

USA Today reports: “They join the list of founding donors to the museum that includes two NBA Hall of Famers. Michael Jordan donated $5 million. Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie donated at least $1 million.”

Click here to read more about James’ ongoing philanthropy. Long live the king!

SOURCE: USA Today