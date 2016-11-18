Iggy Azalea & Her ‘Award-Winning Vagina’ Crowned GQ’s Woman Of The Year

Being named GQ Australia’s “Woman of the Year” is a dream come true for rapper Iggy Azalea, but you’d never guess why.

Between leaving her cheating ex Nick Young and dealing with countless album delays, the sexy lyricist has had a really rough year – but all that’s behind her now that she’s been named the magazine’s baddest.

She gave some insight into why it’s such an honor to win the “Woman of the Year” award in particular, telling all those in attendance: “I just want to give a big thank you to GQ for this award. I’ve won a lot of awards over the last few years, but this one means the absolute most to me because I can finally say I have an award winning vagina. Thank you.”

Iggy equated “Woman of the Year” to “Vagina of the Year” and explained that it’s funny because in the media, women are reduced to vaginas:

“I’m excited [about my award]. I like to call it ‘Vagina of the Year’ though,” she said. “I don’t know why it cracks me up, I just think it’s funny to reduce myself down to a vagina sometimes. ‘Vagina of the Year’ is a big achievement, number one Australian pussy. People won’t get the joke, but it’s funny because [in the media] women are reduced to vaginas. Some days I’m a vagina, others I’m a human.”

Oh, Iggy. Check out her steamy GQ images above.