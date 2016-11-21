Teen’s Twitter Account Suspended Following ‘Whiteface’ Accusations

One teen had her Twitter account suspended after posting a hilarious response to Donald Trump‘s shocking win in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Painting her face with white concealer as she sarcastically denounced all things Black (because after all, that’s exactly what America did when they elected hate-monger Trump for president), Jane Oranika embodied our exact response in her short, now-viral clip. See above.

Twelve hours later, her Twitter account was suspended. The 19-year-old told Buzzfeed users were accusing her of “Whiteface.”

Here’s how it all went down, according to the site:

Oranika, a student and musician, told BuzzFeed News that on the night of the election she was at work. She explained that she and her colleagues, who are all black, had a running joke: “If Trump is elected, we have nothing to worry about because we are caucasian.” It’s a reference to a “Joanne the Scammer” sketch.

When she got home, she posted the video to make her colleagues laugh and had no idea it would get such a huge response. Oranika said her usual engagement on Twitter consists of tweeting her friends and posting song covers because she’s a musician. “The only reason I had a political tweet was because it was election night,” she added.