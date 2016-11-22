Kris Jenner Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Health & Kim K.’s Progress After Robbery

On Monday, reports Kanye West would cancel the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour due to exhaustion surfaced. Just after, new reports said he’d been hospitalized in Los Angeles (some say for a psychiatric evaluation) and now, we learn Kris Jenner broke her silence in a quick interview about ‘Ye, his tour, and Kim K.‘s progress after the robbery.

It appears that just before news of his health issues surfaced, Kris made a comment about her son-in-law being exhausted. While at The Angel Ball, she was asked about all the controversy surrounding his tour. Kris told Extra TV:

“He’s exhausted, he’s just really tired. He’s had a grueling tour and it’s been a grind, so he just needs some rest.”

She was also asked about daughter Kim Kardashian, who wasn’t by her side at the event. Speaking on how Kim’s been coping after being robbed in Paris, Kris commented:

“It’s a process, day by day.”

She also had a lot of good to say about the event itself and its host Denise Rich, as it turns out Kris’ late ex-husband Robert Kardashian was being honored:

“Everything she’s done for the Angel Ball and her daughter, she does everything in such a wonderful memory and tries to raise funds to really help with the cancer research… It’s making a really good example. I think the girls do a lot in this area that they don’t talk about so I think every once in a while it’s important to be a voice and to be loud and to say this is what we want to do and to give back and we’re just thrilled and honored that they’re honoring Robert.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more news about Kanye’s health surfaces.

SOURCE: Extra TV