Find Out How Kim Kardashian Reacted To Kanye’s Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian was reportedly set to make her big return to the spotlight this week, but canceled to be by her husband’s side. Kanye West is said to have been hospitalized after suffering what many are calling a psychotic breakdown, so Kim’s comeback after being robbed in Paris has been put on hold, according to reports.

Daily Mail writes Kanye is under “psychiatric evaluation” and TMZ reports he had to be “handcuffed to a gurney,” though going to the hospital was initially his idea. Apparently, he tried to resist being transported to the L.A. facility, though he originally decided he should be admitted after suffering “severe sleep deprivation.”

The Daily Mail also reports that friends to the Kardashian camp say the breakdown “was triggered by problems in his marriage to Kim Kardashian, paranoia over his rift with Jay Z and his seething jealousy of Beyoncé.” John Legend also allegedly spoke out, according to the site, adding, “We were with Kim right before all that and I was concerned by what I saw, so hopefully he’s getting some rest and some time to figure things out.”

From Daily Mail:

Kim had been due to make an appearance at an event in New York yesterday, her first since she was robbed in France in October, but jumped back on a plane to Los Angeles after the shock news of her husband’s hospitalization.

She was later spotted disembarking a jet at the Van Nuys Airport, in Los Angeles, late Monday night and climbing into a car – presumably waiting to take her to UCLA so she could be at her husband’s side. Concerned fans have already begun tweeting with the hashtag #PrayForKanye in the wake of the news.

There’s been a mixed reaction to Kanye’s health issues, with some mocking the rapper but many hoping he gets the help he needs.

The easy thing to do is make Kanye West jokes.

The compassionate thing to do is hope he's ok and gets the help he needs. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2016

I don't know @kanyewest personally but I know he's a human. He's not an idea, a song, a concept, he's a person. Sending love + prayers 🙏🏽💛 — Elle Veezy (@ellevarner) November 22, 2016

Kanye West has officially lost it Lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/L8PqoeSMCV — Female Struggles (@comedyandtruth) November 22, 2016

My best wishes to Kanye West, who believe it or not is still a human just like us and needs help sometimes just like us — Dan Bull 🍐 (@itsDanBull) November 22, 2016

Britney 2006 Kanye West 2016 — Snap/Insta:harpias (@harpias) November 22, 2016

We will continue to keep Kanye West and his loved ones in our prayers.

SOURCE: Daily Mail, TMZ