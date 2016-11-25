Kim Kardashian’s Big Ol’ Naked Booty Resurfaces — Right Next To Khloe’s

If this is the Kardashian kamp’s attempt at distracting us from what’s going on with Kanye West at the moment, it’s working. After a long hiatus Kim Kardashian‘s booty has resurfaced on the internet — and go figure, it’s right next to Khloe‘s rumpshaker.
The sisters hit bi-annual German magazine 032c with a just-released photoshoot for Yeezy Season 3 and get down and dirty with each another in sand, as they roll around in thong Yeezy bodysuits.
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian 📸 @mertalas and @macpiggot for new winter issue of #032c. THIS IS THE LIMIT The place somewhere outside of some city. This is the dirt of that limit. The pulverized stone crushed into microprocessors. This is the face of that limit. The scaffolding that holds up a network of desire. This is the machine of that limit. A nondescript of office designing apparel for the 21st century. This is New Abu Dhabi. Since its beginning, California has been a border zone. Its landscape requires tools that deal with the edge of the known. The denim jean, suburban planning, and the personal computer were invented here. This border’s sand is the raw matter of our silicon infrastructure. As frontiers continue to shatter and contract into flattened mosaics of information, it has become more difficult to find the limit. Places like #Calabasas, an exurban sprawl located between Hollywood and Malibu, become the unlikely stage for vast ENERGY EXPERIMENTS. Calabasas is the Bethlehem of reality television and the location of @kanyewest 's Yeezy studio, an industrial space with Intel as its neighbor. The studio is a testing site for a new type of uniform, a search for the base unit of clothing. in 2016, he and Kim Kardashian West broke ground on a new Calabasas home by @axelvervoordt that remains under construction. There, they were joined by #TravisScott, #khloekardashian #AminaBlue, #YoungLord, #HafiiaMira, and #GraceBol to model the #YEEZY season 3 collection. ORDER/SUBSCRIBE 032c @ STORE.032c.COM #kimkardashian #kanyewest #helmutlanglegacy #yeezyseason
Kim’s face isn’t visible in the first photo, but we’d know that backside anywhere – and Khloe? She definitely gives her big sis a run for her money.
This is a picture of @kimkardashian and @khloekardashian from a 22 page story in the new #032c winter issue on #CALABASAS. Conceived by @kanyewest, the story also features @amina.blue, @travisscott, @younglord, @gracebol and @hafiiamira 📸 @mertalas and @macpiggot 💸 ORDER/SUBSCRIBE @ STORE.032c.COM #Helmutlanglegacy #yeezy #kanyewest #kimkardashian #mertandmarcus #khloekardashian #yeezyseason
Who’s the mastermind behind capitalizing off their clear sibling rivalry? Kanye, of course, though it’s unclear when it all went down (meaning, prior to Kim being robbed or after).
“Kanye ‘conceptilzed’ the shoot and it was taken in the construction zone of the huge Casabas compound he has been renovating with his wife. The photographs were taken by esteemed fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott,” Daily Mail reports.
The troubled rapper is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation after being placed on a 5150 hold by his physician. His wifey Kim K. spent a lot of her Thanksgiving visiting him at the UCLA Medical Center.
So… who’s got the better fully-baked cake?
