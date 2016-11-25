Kim Kardashian’s Big Ol’ Naked Booty Resurfaces — Right Next To Khloe’s

If this is the Kardashian kamp’s attempt at distracting us from what’s going on with Kanye West at the moment, it’s working. After a long hiatus Kim Kardashian‘s booty has resurfaced on the internet — and go figure, it’s right next to Khloe‘s rumpshaker.

The sisters hit bi-annual German magazine 032c with a just-released photoshoot for Yeezy Season 3 and get down and dirty with each another in sand, as they roll around in thong Yeezy bodysuits.

Kim’s face isn’t visible in the first photo, but we’d know that backside anywhere – and Khloe? She definitely gives her big sis a run for her money.

Who’s the mastermind behind capitalizing off their clear sibling rivalry? Kanye, of course, though it’s unclear when it all went down (meaning, prior to Kim being robbed or after).

“Kanye ‘conceptilzed’ the shoot and it was taken in the construction zone of the huge Casabas compound he has been renovating with his wife. The photographs were taken by esteemed fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott,” Daily Mail reports.

The troubled rapper is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation after being placed on a 5150 hold by his physician. His wifey Kim K. spent a lot of her Thanksgiving visiting him at the UCLA Medical Center.

So… who’s got the better fully-baked cake?

