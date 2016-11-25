The Internet Roasts Jennifer Hudson’s Thanksgiving ‘Do & She Claps Back

Thanksgiving dinner got real shady this year.

Jennifer Hudson‘s hair wasn’t what the popular masses would call “laid” on Thursday – and everyone noticed. In a few family photos shared on Instagram, J Hud rocked pigtails on either side of her head, but the side and top strands were all… aloof.

It’s hard to get your hair in formation when you’ve got a short cut like hers – especially if high pigtails are the goal. See the first photo above.

After tons of shade was thrown her way, Jennifer clapped back with more photos of her Thanksgiving ‘do, adding “Yal so damn pressed ! Relax and enjoy the holiday ! come on and eat this turkey now , before it get to cold ! I didn’t want no hair to get in the food , so I put it up! Lol”

If you like it, we love it J.