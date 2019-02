DJ Khaled Shared The Most Adorable First Photos Of His Newborn Son

DJ Khaled had a major reason to be thankful this year on Thanksgiving.

Just weeks after welcoming his baby boy Asahd, the producer finally shared the first photos of his young prince with the world. On Thanksgiving day, Khaled uploaded a cache of pics of baby Asahd being adorable and gazing up at the camera.

He captioned the first photo in all caps, “All my love ones meet my JOY!! MY HAPPINESS!! MY SON!! MEET MY SON!!!ASAHD KHALED YOUNG ICON!!!!!!!! My son truly showed me what love is what joy is what happiness is !!! ASAHD YOU SHOWED ME WHAT LIFE IS !!”

The social media maven then posted a video on IG of him showering his new bundle of joy with kisses.

One of the coolest pictures he posted was of a bunch of celebs including Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross , Future and more cradling baby Asahd, with the caption, “ICONS HANG WIT ICONS ! ICON ALERT!”

Last month,Β Khaled shared moments from his son’s birth with his fans on Snapchat.

