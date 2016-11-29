Blac Chyna’s Post-Baby Snapback Game Is Better Than Yours

Blac Chyna‘s body snapped back two weeks after giving birth and having a C-section – and if you think the reality star and fiancé to Rob Kardashian got any work done, think again.

Chyna was looking forward to showing off her snapback right after giving birth, but delivering Baby Dream required a cesarean, so she couldn’t get back to working out immediately. Still, the mom to two is shedding that baby weight left and right and she looks great.

As of Saturday, Chyna’s already lost 23 pounds and has 39 more to go for a weight goal of 130 pounds when she calls it quits. The beauty has been flaunting those crazy curves all over Snapchat and Instagram, taking her son King Cairo on a trip to see Santa Claus in a few of her posts and getting all dolled up in others.

Check Chyna out below and hit her IG for more slayage.