Why A New Orleans Promoter & His Crew Threatened Young M.A

Young M.A is being dragged by a New Orleans promoter who says she got him for $30K.

The Brooklyn rapper was set to perform at Studio 433, but rumor has it she left the venue just as quickly as she got there. According to the promoter, the crowd wasn’t big enough for her. He’s so angry, he even went as far as to release a video of himself and his crew screaming “My hood pissed off” as they waved guns around and threatened M.A, HipHopDX reports.

M.A addressed the accusations on Snapchat, saying, “It’s fucked up that I gotta make these videos before I do these shows now…’cause these n*ggas dragging my name in the dirt over some bullshit that ain’t ’cause of me.” In her video response, she shows fans how difficult things are behind the scenes, as she waits more than three hours for her driver to arrive.

“Listen, I just want to give a shoutout to all my supporters,” she adds. “If you fuck with me, please don’t believe everything you see in the media. Please. God knows, that’s all.”

SOURCE: HipHopDX