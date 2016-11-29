The Latest Update On Kodak Black’s Criminal Sex Case

Kodak Black is on his way to facing a sex charge in South Carolina, according to the latest updates on his case. Originally being held in St. Lucie, Florida, the rapper’s prison transfer was officially approved at the start of this week.

The Sun-Sentinel reports, “Black, whose given name is Dieuson Octave, faces a charge of criminal sexual conduct in Florence, South Carolina. He appeared in an extradition hearing on Nov. 21, where a judge approved his transfer.”

When asked about Kodak’s status, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Bryan Beaty said on Monday, “It does say that he has been turned over to South Carolina via the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.”

The site continues, “For Octave, legally speaking, it’s two down and one more to go. After spending a few months in the Broward Main Jail, he dodged a potentially lengthy prison sentence in August when a judge, citing his potential as a hip-hop artist, gave him a chance to redeem himself, sentencing him to house arrest and clearing the way for his immediate release.”

The reaction among his supporters in the courtroom, which included his mother, as well as Atlantic Records executives who flew down from New York to vouch for him, was one of elation. But when he was about to be released, deputies at the jail discovered two outstanding warrants, one involving a misdemeanor drug-related case in St. Lucie County, and the other, a sex charge from South Carolina. So the Broward jail was where he remained.

In South Carolina, a criminal sexual conduct charge means a victim could be forced to have sex through aggravated force, during a kidnapping or while physically helpless due to the influence of a controlled substance, the Sun-Sentinel reports. It carries a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.

We will continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces about Kodak Black’s case.

SOURCE: Sun-Sentinel