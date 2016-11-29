Adorable! Alicia Keys & Swizz’s Son Singing & Playing Piano Is A Must-See

It’s no surprise that Egypt, son to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, is musically talented – but damn, he’s good.

Being the proud father he is, Swizzy took to Instagram to drop his son’s first song. In the live performance, Egypt sings, “I am the super-boy” and gets crazy on the keys just like his mama (who, by the way, has a hit song titled “Superwoman”).

Swizz said of his 5-year-old son’s hard work and dedication, “Proud Dad Alert 🚨😂 Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy🙌🏽 wait for the fancy fingers at the end 😂 Kids you gotta love em.”

Looks like we have a new singer/songwriter in the Dean family. After all, he’s already lent his producing skills to Kendrick Lamar. Watch Egypt work above.