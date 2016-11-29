EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Opens Up About His Recent Kanye West Comments & Issues With Cam’ron

Jim Jones made headlines last week when he spoke on his name being used as an alias to get Kanye West to the hospital anonymously. Now, the famed rapper is clearing up his original comments about ‘Ye and his mental health breakdown in a quick exclusive with Global Grind‘s Associate Editor Sukii Osborne.

Initially, Jim jokingly said he’d now use Kanye’s name as an alias when he steps out, while also adding he’d like an apology from ‘Ye because “…that’s kinda fucked up that he would use my name in such a crazy manner… If people didn’t know it wasn’t him and they just thought it was Jim Jones doing the regular, crazy Jim Jones thing, that could have got my ass in trouble. So for that alone, I should charge Kanye a sucker fee,” he said with a laugh.

In our chat, Jim made it clear he hopes The Life of Pablo rapper gets well soon after doubling down on his comment that, in his “worst nightmare,” he wouldn’t want to be Kanye––or anyone else, for that matter.

“I love my life. I love who I am. I think I’m a pretty cool dude, so I would never want to be nobody else,” he explains. “But for the whole Kanye issue, I didn’t really know how severe the situation was. When I first heard, I thought it was a joke so I did my usual rant, being a comedian and shit like that,” Jim adds.

“But it seems like that boy is really losing his mind a little bit, so I just want him to get his shit together and get back to making that music that we love to hear from him,” Jim said seriously.

He also spoke on he and Cam’ron‘s ongoing issues. Most recently, the two got into it on Dave East’s Instagram, but Jim insists, “It ain’t no beef. Me and Cam’ron can’t never have no beef. We got problems. Sooner or later we’ll solve them differences – whether it’ll be mentally, physically, shootouts, whatever. They’ll get solved somehow. That’s what brothers go through.”

