21 Savage has a thing for Kylie Jenner and he doesn’t care who knows.

TMZ caught up with the rapper and asked about his crush on the makeup maven, to which Savage promptly responded “I’ll tear that ass up” – and the look in his eye lets us know just how serious he is.

Savage went on to say he likes Tyga and Kylie’s relationship…but he was sarcastic AF about it. Watch the funny moment in the video above.

Tyga better keep his girl close.

SOURCE: TMZ