Mariah Carey Accused Of Photoshopping Yet Another Instagram Photo

Is Mariah getting a little heavy-handed with the Photoshop?

The 46-year-old legend’s Instagram has been under a microscope lately after fans noticed she’d altered a recent photo of herself. In the first pic up for questioning, Mariah looked great in jeans and a white bodysuit that flaunted the girls – the only problem was, there were clear signs that the photo was Photoshopped, as parts of the furniture behind her were bent out of shape.

See below:

Now, she’s posted a second photo people think has been altered. In this one, Mimi’s wearing a black cut-out swimsuit, but her stomach seems smoother than the average human’s and critics say her leg appears to be a lot skinnier than it really is.

We’ve got one question: In the age of unapologetic plastic surgery, are Mariah’s virtual alterations a big deal? Leave your thoughts below.