Awkward? Nick Gordon Posts Whitney Houston Photo After Losing Bobbi Kristina Wrongful Death Suit

Learned so much from this amazing woman. Miss you so much!! pic.twitter.com/lzbrkuvXHu — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) November 29, 2016

Less than two weeks ago, Nick Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million for the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina and now, he’s posted a throwback photo of her mom Whitney Houston.

As most know, the late legend took care of Gordon like he was her own son – and Bobbi’s brother – but after her tragic death, he and Bobbi started dating.

“Learned so much from this amazing woman,” he wrote alongside the photo. “Miss you so much!!”

After being found facedown in a bathtub at her Atlanta home, Bobbi Kristina was comatose for six months. She died at the young age of 22 years old on July 26, 2015, mirroring her mom’s 2012 accidental drowning.

Gordon was found “legally responsible” for her demise. See his shout-out above.