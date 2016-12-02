WATCH: J. Cole Just Dropped A 40-Minute Documentary Titled ‘Eyez’

We have to admit, we were disappointed when J. Cole announced he wouldn’t be performing for “a very long time” a couple months ago, but it turns out his decision to stop touring didn’t mean a total hiatus from the limelight.

In fact, it seems Cole has been working this entire time, as he just hit fans with a 40-minute documentary titled Eyez that he dropped exclusively on TIDAL. The icing on the cake? The doc features plenty of new cuts.

Staying true to who he is, the 2014 Forest Hills Drive rapper takes the opportunity to give us his insight on the growing pains of young men, the entertainment industry, and more.

As usual Cole has an interesting take on what’s going on around him – and you’d be remiss not to hear him out. Watch Eyez above and also look forward to his 4 Your Eyez Only album, slated for December 9. ICYMI, you can pre-order the album here.