CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

This Moment Between Exes Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Has Everyone Talking

Watch their run-in below.

Leave a comment
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show looks like everything we thought it would be and more – but one incredible moment has the whole internet talking.

Bella Hadid walked the runway as her ex The Weeknd was performing and as expected, social media users just couldn’t let it go. It must’ve been a little awkward for the two superstars, as they reportedly ended their relationship less than one month ago, but we couldn’t tell by the look on Bella’s face; the 20-year-old model strut her stuff like there was no tomorrow.

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The Weeknd continued his performance, but definitely looked like he wanted that old thing back. But who wouldn’t? See more of the hilarious moment below.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was already taped, but airs on Monday, December 5 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

View this post on Instagram

new fone who dis 💅🏼 @vaporcult

A post shared by renee worley (@vaporcult) on

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)
21 photos
bella hadid , the weeknd , victoria's secret

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close