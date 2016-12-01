This Moment Between Exes Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Has Everyone Talking

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show looks like everything we thought it would be and more – but one incredible moment has the whole internet talking.

Bella Hadid walked the runway as her ex The Weeknd was performing and as expected, social media users just couldn’t let it go. It must’ve been a little awkward for the two superstars, as they reportedly ended their relationship less than one month ago, but we couldn’t tell by the look on Bella’s face; the 20-year-old model strut her stuff like there was no tomorrow.

The Weeknd continued his performance, but definitely looked like he wanted that old thing back. But who wouldn’t? See more of the hilarious moment below.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was already taped, but airs on Monday, December 5 at 10 p.m. on CBS.