Smart Clapbacks: Every Time J. Cole Dissed Other Artists

The real is back, the Ville is back!

J. Cole dropped a new TIDAL documentary on Thursday night called Eyez and shook up the rap game once again. Along with footage of the rapper chilling in the studio, writing down rhymes, and working on his upcoming album set to drop on December 9th, the doc also includes some new tracks from the upcoming 4 Your Eyez Only LP and a music video.

In the “False Prophets” video, Cole appears to address the downfall of one of his idols, Kanye West. He raps, “Ego in charge of every move, he’s a star/ And we can’t look away due to the days when he caught our hearts/He’s falling apart but we deny it/Justifying the half-(expletive) he drop, we always buy it.”

No word on whether or not the song is actually about Yeezy, but check out these other times J. Cole dissed his fellow artists:

Eminem

Cole ended 2014 with a bang after dropping 2014 Forest Hills Drive––the only album to go platinum without features that year. One song that stood out was the highly aggressive “Fire Squad,” in which Cole called out White rappers for infiltrating hip-hop culture. As for including Em in the verse, the North Carolina rapper once revealed, “That has nothing to do with dissing Eminem or dissing any of those people. That part of the verse is an observation, me making an observation of culture right now, what’s happening.”

Meek Mill

In 2014, Meek did an interview on The Angie Martinez Show where he said that artists like J. Cole and Kendrick don’t inspire him. On his 2015 “Black Friday” remix to Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” Cole rapped, “Don’t need a rollie on to know I’m getting older nigga” and “But I ain’t coming to talk about all that paper, That’s what they talk about when they ain’t got shit to say, Can’t understand why niggas never got shit to do, You know the saying, same shit nigga, different day.”

Drake

Drake and J. Cole are from the same class of new rappers. The ’09-’10 wave was pretty different from any we had seen prior or after. But Cole and Drizzy obviously went different routes and didn’t become BFFs. In his new track “False Prophets,” fans are wondering if Drake might be another possible target aside from Yeezy. Cole raps, “When come to find out these ni**as don’t even write their sh*t / Hear some new style bubbling up, then they bite that sh*t.”

Future

Although there’s no evidence of a Future and J. Cole beef, one of the lines from his song “Black Friday” stood out like a sore thumb, making fans believe he was talking about the Dirty Sprite king. In his 2015 club banger “Digital Dash,” Future rapped, “I pour the Actavis and pop pills so I can fight the demons.” Cole rhymes on “Black Friday,” “No Promethazine I’m a king, no leaning, I got a better way to fight these demons.”

Diggy Simmons

In 2012, a then-teenage Diggy Simmons was just beginning to make a name for himself as a rapper. Then J. Cole dropped “Purple Rain,” which weaves a tale about a freaky college girl many believe is Diggy’s sister Vanessa Simmons. Young Dig went to bat to defend the family name by dropping his track “What You Say to Me,” on which he rapped, “Who Dat, who dat? You know who it is Heard you lying on my sis, tellin’ people that you hit When ya album drops, I’ma hit you with your brick So I’ma bomb first on you since you wanna riff.”

Cole clapped back with the song “Grew Up Fast,” rhyming, “Move along c–ksucker, ain’t nothin to see Unless you talkin’ blockbusters, you n—as is not Russell You more Diggy – me I’m more Biggie.” In a 2012 freestyle at a Kendrick Lamar concert, Cole fired more shots, rapping, “Picture me hating on a young nigga with talent. Album flop, but it’s cool, he caked out on his allowance.”

Justin Timberlake, Macklemore & Iggy Azalea

On one of the not-so-subtle disses on “Fire Squad” from 2014 Forest Hills Drive –– the same track in which he came for Eminem –– Cole called out three of the biggest White artists known for sounding reminiscent of Black artists: Justin Timberlake, Macklemore and Iggy Azalea. He rapped, “While silly n****s argue over who gon’ snatch the crown / Look around my n***a, white people have snatched the sound / This year I’ll probably go to the awards dappered down / Watch Iggy win a GRAMMY as I try to crack a smile.”