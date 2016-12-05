Jay Z Kept His Birthday Pretty Low-Key This Year

Superstars usually go big for their birthdays, but Jay Z‘s was pretty much the opposite this year.

The legendary rapper turned 47 on Sunday and brought in his big day with a low-key private dinner at Republique in Los Angeles with close friends and family. Guests included Kelly Rowland, her husband Tim Witherspoon, Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, her hubby Richard Lawson, and more.

According to Just Jared: Jay had a big green tarp set up around the entrance as to not be photographed, and enjoy a quiet dinner.

Seems like the perfect birthday for the man who already has everything he could ask for. See some photos from the big day here and check out a few celebs wishing Hov happy birthday below.

HAPPY 👑 DAY !! To my brother my friend and my manager ! BLESS UP 👑! https://t.co/TaSsfVGCCm — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) December 4, 2016

Happy birthday to the great Jay Z. December 4: the best birth date. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 4, 2016