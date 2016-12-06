The Weeknd Shares Thoughts On Writer’s Block, Drug Use, & Rehab

If you let The Weeknd tell it, he owes a lot of his success to weed and Hennessy.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the singer lets us in on part of what helps him tick when he’s trying to create a hit song. It turns out drugs have been a major factor in his career evolution.

“When I had nothing to do but make music, it was very heavy,” he told the publication. “Drugs were a crutch for me. There were songs of my first record [“House of Balloons”] that were seven minutes long, rambling — whatever thoughts I was having when I was under the influence at the time.”

The Weeknd also admits he succumbed to his old vices for his last couple of projects, including his latest release Starboy. “I’ll be completely honest with you. The past couple of albums, I do get back to that,” he said. “Even on this new album. You have writer’s block. And sometimes you’re like, I can’t do this sober.”

As far as whether or not he’d ever consider treatment for his drug use, he says, “No. Definitely not. I think that’s more when you’re privileged, you know? Going to a therapist is not something you do when you’re growing up as a street kid in Toronto. Sorry, bro.”

Tweet us your thoughts about The Weeknd’s “crutch” and buy his latest offering, Starboy, here.

SOURCE: The Guardian