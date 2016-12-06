Selena’s Father And Husband Are In The Middle Of An Ugly Feud

New reports say there’s a war brewing over the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, more affectionately known to the world as just Selena.

According to the latest, the superstar’s father is doing everything he can to stop her husband’s production of a new TV series. The series, To Selena With Love, is based on Chris Perez‘s experience with his wife ahead of her untimely death.

Based on the court documents, it looks like Selena’s dad, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., has the upper hand.

From Billboard: “Defendant Perez expressly agreed that he would not exploit any of the Entertainment Properties in any manner or medium, including, without limitation, by way of a book, television series, movie, or any other motion picture medium.”

Billboard also adds that by producing the series, “Perez is in violation of the Estate Properties Agreement contract he signed after Selena’s death back in 1995, which states that Selena’s father ‘owns all proprietary rights in the name, voice, signature, photograph, and likeness of Selena.'”

The production company announced the impending TV show, alongside Perez, just weeks ago, the hopeful widow saying of his wife: “I spent several years keeping the memories of my late wife bottled up inside. To Selena With Love allowed me to finally embrace my experience and understand the void it could fill in the hearts of so many others. I am now ready to take the important step of being fully transparent and bringing my everlasting relationship to life on the screen.”

Thoughts?

SOURCE: Billboard