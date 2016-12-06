Watch Sheriff In Joe McKnight Case Drop The N-Bomb

Sheriff Newell Normand is being harassed for the way he and his team are handling the Joe McKnight case, according to a new video that’s been posted online.

In a very awkward news conference concerning the shooting death of the ex-NFL player and the arrest of the man who confessed to killing him, Sheriff Normand blasts his critics and drops the N-word. Highly upset, he makes his audience aware that he’s received very hateful letters––then reads some of the shocking content aloud.

“You did what was in the best interest of your community and you’re suffering for it – and I feel bad for you, I do,” he says of his team before going on to make the critiques public.

According to TMZ, “When asked why he decided to read the hateful language out loud, Normand says he wanted to show people how “crazy” things have gotten … where people are getting harassed for doing their jobs. The conversation turned racial and Normand says black people are more likely to be killed by black people in his community.”

