Lee Daniels’ Thoughts On Whether Or Not Racism Exists Might Surprise You

According to Lee Daniels, racism becomes real when you embrace it. Yep, you read that right.

The famed film and television producer hit up The Real and sat down with the daytime talk show’s hosts to discuss all the mayhem surrounding Black Santa Claus at the Mall of America. He told the ladies, “I wouldn’t be where I was if I embraced racism. If I embraced it, then it became real. And if it became real, I would be an angry Black man.”

He also admits he’s “in denial” about the state of race relations in the nation. The gay Empire creator said that racism is incomprehensible for his children, who are growing up with both a Black and White father. He also says of his new show Star, which stars a White woman as the leading lady, “I thought that instinctively, the country needed to heal…And I think that this white girl is so fabulous that black people will embrace her, and white people will embrace her.”

Heal from what, Lee? All the racism that doesn’t exist? Tweet us your thoughts.

SOURCE: The Grio