Kim Kardashian’s Team Breaks Their Silence On Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been through so much recently, but sources say they are not letting the “tense time” wreck their marriage.

We haven’t seen much of Kim K. after she was robbed in Paris three months ago, but we do know she’s set aside her personal trauma to take care of her family as her husband recovers from his recent stint in the hospital. According to several reports, Kanye had his wife by his side for much of the time after his reported breakdown. Now, many are assuming that the stress is too much for Kim, and after two kids and a little over two years of marriage, the couple is on its way to divorce. But PEOPLE reports that’s “just not true.”

“This divorce stuff is completely false. Kim does not have any plans to divorce Kanye. She’s told me it’s false. The picture that’s being painted is that she is planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalization] incident,” an “insider” told the site. PEOPLE’s also reporting that although Kim and ‘Ye are living in separate households at the moment, it’s for medical reasons.

“Kanye isn’t at home with Kim and the kids,” the source dished. “He is instead receiving outpatient care elsewhere with a medical team. Kim still seems concerned but is supportive. They don’t know for how long Kanye will need outpatient care.”

As for the rumor that they’re headed for divorce, “This is just not true,” the source adds. “Despite all of their trials this year, they remain very much committed to their marriage and their family.”

Kanye West has canceled all the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour and Keeping Up with the Kardashians is reportedly on indefinite hold following Kim’s robbery. We will continue to keep you updated.

SOURCE: PEOPLE