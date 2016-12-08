Sofia Richie Has Something To Say To Racists Who Don’t Know She’s Black

Lionel Richie‘s daughter, rising star Sofia Richie, says people say racist things around her all the time because they don’t know she’s Black. According to Sofia, it’s her complexion that throws people off.

The 18-year-old revealed in the latest issue of Complex, “I’ve been in situations where people will say something kind of racist, and I’ll step in and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, well, you’re light.’”

“That still doesn’t cut it, buddy,” she continues. “It’s 2016 — you better get your s— together before you get slapped out here.”

Sofia’s also slightly fed up with having to look put together all the time now that paparazzi are constantly taking her photograph. (She is rumored to be dating Justin Bieber.) She tells the magazine, “Sometimes you just want to walk out of your house and look ugly and get a coffee and wear your sweatpants all day. Honestly, I might’ve thrown [my outfit] together in 30 seconds. I might’ve slept in that. And s—, someone’s going to photograph me, and everyone’s going to say I’m a mess or I look depressed, when really I’m just not wearing mascara.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE, Complex