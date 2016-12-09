Kicks Council: Here’s What Sneakerheads Think About Fake Designer Sneakers

In honor of Fresh Kicks Day on Saturday, Dec. 10, our very own BlogXilla got together with Mouse Jones, Dustin Ross, and Chase from Sneaker Pawn to talk about everything from waiting in lines for a new release, to how to take your kick game to the next level.

But what about when a supposed sneakerhead is caught in a pair of fake designers? Ross seems a little perturbed at the thought, saying, “If you can’t afford them, then get something else. There are so many other options that are nice and have just as much respect. I’ll respect you just as much if you got a pair of crispy Air Force 1s, something clean on.”

Chase feels differently, however. He brings up a point that resonates throughout the room, reminding the Kicks Council that a lot of rappers and rising stars “fake it ’til they make it”–and not just with sneakers.

Watch them talk everything fugazi in the video below.