The 2017 Golden Globe Nominations Are In…

The 2017 Golden Globe nominations just hit the ‘net and you’ll be happy to know some of your favorites made the cut.

Mahershala Ali is up for “Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture” thanks to his stunning performance in Moonlight, which is also up for “Best Screenplay” and “Best Original Score.” Insecure‘s Issa Rae will go up against Black-ish actress Traci Ellis Ross for “Best Actress in a TV Series,” while Confirmation‘s Kerry Washington will battle it out for “Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series.” Noticeably absent is Taraji P. Henson, who starred and stunned in the incredible film Hidden Figures.

Check out the full list below and let us know what you think. The 2017 Golden Globes air Sunday, January 8 on NBC.

Best TV series, drama

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Westworld” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy/musical

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Best director — motion picture

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” (USA)

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath” (Amazon)

Liev Schrieber, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy/musical

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” (Amazon)

Nick Nolte, “Graves” (Epix)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (HBO)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” (Starz)

Keri Russell, “The Americans” (FX)

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best screenplay — motion picture

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

“La La Land”

“Nocturnal Animals”

“Hell or High Water”

Best foreign language film

“Elle”

“Divines”

“Toni Erdmann”

“Neruda”

“The Salesman”

Best animated feature film

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“Zootopia”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“Sing”

Best original score — motion picture

“Arrival”

“Lion”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Hidden Figures”

Best TV series, comedy

“Transparent” (Amazon)

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Veep” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)

Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, “Veep” (HBO)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (CW)

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin” (CW)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce” (HBO)

