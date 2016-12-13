See Blue Ivy Get In Formation For Superstar Flick With Mariah Carey’s Twins

Even Beyoncé knows it isn’t Christmas without holiday queen Mariah Carey.

Bey and her mini-me Blue Ivy Carter got all dressed up and headed to MiMi’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ concert in New York on Sunday. Blessing the Beacon Theatre with a pop icon moment we’ll never forget, the singers posed for a selfie backstage and Mariah captioned the photo, “I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight! ❤️😘🎤🙌🏽💋#merrychristmas.”

For obvious reasons, the flick went viral. But little did we know, Mariah had another surprise up her sleeve. It appears Blue and Dem Babies, Moroccan and Monroe, got some BFF time in together backstage too, and flicked it up for the cameras just like their superstar moms.

In true celebrity kid fashion, the tots posed flawlessly, Blue totally channeling Bey as she played peek-a-boo with a red hand fan alongside a guest. Mariah posted the photo on Instagram and showed the Carters so much love in the caption. “Backstage at Christmas time with our beautiful children. @beyonce 😘 #christmas #family #love,” she wrote.

Christmas is almost here and it seems our favorite celebrities are overcome with the holiday spirit. Not to mention, Bey was nominated for a total of nine Grammys, so 2017 is gearing up to be an especially great year for her.

Happy holidays!