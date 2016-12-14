Pitbull’s Company Sued By The State Of Florida Over This Major Secret

Pitbull went from solely being known in the streets of Miami to becoming Mr. Florida himself.

The rapper recently did a huge business deal with his home state that gained him a pretty penny, but after this week, he may be regretting it. According to reports, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran sued Pitbull’s PDR Productions Inc. on Tuesday for a judge’s permission to publicly release documents involved in the Visit Florida deal used to hire the beloved rapper to promote Florida tourism.

However, PDR is threatening to countersue if details of his lucrative deal with the state of Florida gets out. Corcoran’s concern is that the Visit Florida deals, which are usually done in secret, may require deeper scrutiny in how state money is being spent. Court documents state the Florida House Speaker wants the veil of secrecy lifted so legislators can work on the state’s budget without the fear of being sued.

Corcoran also wants a judge to declare Florida’s Congress, who was in the dark about Pitbull’s deal, immune from potential litigation and to rule there are no trade secrets in the contract. He said, “This Pitbull ad called ‘Sexy Beaches’ has women walking around in thongs and their chests hanging out. There’s just no one in the Florida Legislature buying the argument that this was necessary to get millennials to come to Florida.”

The House is still considering whether or not to completely de-fund the $74 million budget for Visit Florida. No word yet on how much PDR was paid, or the full responsibilities Pitbull agreed to in the contract.

Source: TMZ, Politico

