Yes, Please! Meagan Good To Star As Badass Heroine In ’70s Fave Reboot

Meagan Good is all set to star as Foxy Brown in a new Hulu reboot of the original movie, according to the latest reports about the beautiful actress. Hulu is developing a TV series based on the classic and now we can look forward to seeing Ms. Good on the small screen once again.

From A.V. Club:

Actress Meagan Good, fresh off of Fox’s recently canceled Minority Report reboot, will star as the gun-toting, bar-brawling heroine. The series bills itself as a “modern reimagining” of the film, which actually makes sense for once considering the original has its good points (a strong female action hero) and bad points (stereotype-affirming depictions of black culture).

DeVon Franklin and Tony Krantz, both of whom are also working on the nascent Cooley High remake, are set to executive produce, with Empire writer-producer Malcom Spellman and Hand Of God creator Ben Watkins handling the script.

SOURCE: A.V. Club