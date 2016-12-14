The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Unveil Nominations

The nominations for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards are in and you’ll be happy to know many of your favorites made the cut.

The show will honor the best in television and film on January 29 on TNT and CBS. Not surprisingly Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and Fences are in the running for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture” and more. Casey Affleck’s Manchester By The Sea received an impressive four nominations.

Also interesting is the fact that The People v. O.J. Simpson actors Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown will battle it out for the “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor” award. See the full list of nominees below.

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Captain America: Civil War

Dr. Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Tituss Burgess, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”

Jane Fonda, “Grace & Frankie”

Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace & Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Black-ish”

“Modern Family”

“Orange Is The New Black”

“Veep”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Bryan Cranston, “All The Way

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Game of Thrones”

“Daredevil”

“Luke Cage”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”