The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Unveil Nominations

The nominations for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards are in and you’ll be happy to know many of your favorites made the cut.
The show will honor the best in television and film on January 29 on TNT and CBS. Not surprisingly Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and Fences are in the running for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture” and more. Casey Affleck’s Manchester By The Sea received an impressive four nominations.
Also interesting is the fact that The People v. O.J. Simpson actors Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown will battle it out for the “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor” award. See the full list of nominees below.
MOVIES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Captain America: Civil War
Dr. Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
John Lithgow, “The Crown”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“Westworld”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Tituss Burgess, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”
Jane Fonda, “Grace & Frankie”
Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace & Frankie”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Black-ish”
“Modern Family”
“Orange Is The New Black”
“Veep”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”
Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Bryan Cranston, “All The Way
John Turturro, “The Night Of”
Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”
Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”
Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Game of Thrones”
“Daredevil”
“Luke Cage”
“The Walking Dead”
“Westworld”