Lupe Fiasco Blasts The Atlantic Records Music Executives Who’ve Wronged Him

The famed rapper isn't holding his tongue anymore.

Lupe Fiasco is one of the most prominent skateboard rappers in this subgenre of hiphop. Photo sho

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

After catching some flack from the Anti-Defamation League for anti-Semitic lyrics on his “N.E.R.D” freestyle, Lupe Fiasco is airing out pretty much everybody who’s ever wronged him at Atlantic Records. We’re talking music executives, lawyers, and more.

Most notably, Lupe called out both 300 Entertainment founder Lyor Cohen, who was also the chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group, and Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman. WMG is a family of labels, including that of Atlantic Records Group.

According to the rapper, Cohen once said he “may not honor the terms of an existing contract unless i signed a contract which changed the terms of the existing one.” He also tweeted, “Craig Kallman once negotiated a deal in secret which said I agreed to give away 85% of my pub rights to the song Airplanes to his producers.”

Check out his tweets here (his Twitter account is now private), because no one explains Lupe’s situation better than Lupe himself. Thoughts?

SOURCE: Spin

