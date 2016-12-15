Did Ex-NFL Star Jamal Anderson Masturbate In Front Of A QuikTrip Clerk?

Police in Georgia claim ex-NFL star Jamal Anderson walked into a gas station convenience store, pulled out his penis, and started masturbating in front of the clerk. According to TMZ, the clerk didn’t press charges and the cops sent the possibly intoxicated athlete home in an Uber.

“Suwanee PD got a 911 call early Wednesday morning from the clerk at a QuikTrip. The clerk reported a black male had walked into the store early Wednesday morning, slurred something and started handing over money. He started walking around the store. A short while later he walked up to the clerk and took out his penis and started masturbating. That’s when the clerk speed dialed police,” TMZ reports.

The site says it all resulted in Anderson being ticketed, banned from the store, and sent on his way:

“Officers arrived and spoke to the former Falcons great … who they say appeared intoxicated, and told them he’d been dropped off by friends. The clerk did not want to press charges, so cops tell us they merely issued a ticket for criminal trespass. Anderson is now banned from the QuikTrip, and if he returns he’ll be arrested on the spot. Police were nice enough to get him an Uber ride home.”

SOURCE: TMZ