BREAKING: Jury Reaches Verdict In Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof’s Trial

We all know the name Dylann Roof, who tragically killed nine Black parishioners last year when he opened fire on the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Today, a federal jury in Charleston, South Carolina convicted the 22-year-old White supremacist on nearly three dozen charges.

From the NY Times:

“The jury convicted Mr. Roof of nine counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill (there were three survivors), nine counts of obstructing the exercise of religion resulting in death, three counts of that charge with an attempt to kill, and nine counts of using a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.”

Beginning January 3rd, 2017, the same jury will decide whether or not Roof will face the death sentence or life in prison without parole. The site also goes on to say the jury came to its decision fairly quickly: “The jury reached its decision in the trial’s guilt phase after deliberating for only a couple of hours. Closing arguments were Thursday morning. The verdict seemed a foregone conclusion from the first minutes of the trial, which began on Dec. 7 and included a swift acknowledgment from the chief defense lawyer, David I. Bruck, that Mr. Roof was responsible for the ‘astonishing, horrible attack’ on June 17, 2015.”

There are no words for this level of ugliness and hatred in our society. Leave your thoughts and prayers below.

SOURCE: NY Times