Shade Queen: Mariah Carey Dragged Demi Lovato

Mariah Carey hopped back on her throne at Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live and once more, took her rightful place as the true Shade Queen. The Game is “Plead The Fifth (Diva Edition).” Thankfully, Mariah doesn’t really believe in pleading the fifth, though she didn’t totally answer all of Andy’s questions this time around.

Andy asked Mimi how she’d respond to Demi Lovato, who had a few words for the legend recently, and it happened. Mariah did what she does best.

“I don’t know her either” Mariah quipped in a moment of pure Butterfly royalty. “And so, I wouldn’t say anything to her. She should come up, introduce herself to me, say ‘Here’s my opinion. What do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle sh*t, okay?” she said without skipping a beat. Does she make a good point?

Demi made headlines after publicly taking issue with how Mariah’s spoken about Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande. Now, it seems she’s been added to the queen’s “Do I know you?” list, too. Watch Mariah address Demi, her split from James Packer, and more below.