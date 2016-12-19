Kodak Black Makes A Bold Statement About Rap & Lil Wayne

Is Kodak Black getting ahead of himself with his most recent comments about hip-hop?

The Pompano Beach, Florida rapper is in tons of trouble with the law as of late, but that didn’t stop him from taking the time to let the world know who the best really is in rap. Hitting Twitter to state his grievance, Kodak wrote plainly: “Lil Wayne Ain’t The Best Fucking Rapper Alive … IAM.” You’ve got to love his confidence if nothing else, right? Not to mention, he got all the rap enthusiasts fired up.

Here’s an ounce of the vitriol:

@KodakBlack1k go back to jail — Still Panther Nation (@LiLFOOTFETISH) December 19, 2016

@KodakBlack1k u ain't drop tha carter 3 — LAKERS 63-19 (@TommyReaINigga) December 19, 2016