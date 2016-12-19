Twitter Blasts A&E Network For Producing Show About The Ku Klux Klan

A&E Television Networks is under fire after announcing a new docuseries about the KKK. Can anyone guess why?

Titled Generation KKK, the show will air next year, as camera crews “follow members of the racist hate group,” in addition to “family members who want to distance themselves from the Klan,” Complex reports.

Following A&E’s big reveal, many have expressed their thoughts against expanding the group’s platform for hate, but the network’s general manager Rob Sharenow insists his intentions are exactly the opposite. “We certainly didn’t want the show to be seen as a platform for the views of the KKK,” Sharenow told the New York Times. “The only political agenda is that we really do stand against hate.”

I don't know why people are so surprised about that new show on #AETV. "Generation KKK" has been on the air for years. It's called Fox News — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 19, 2016

Normalization and legitimization = giving cute names like Alt-Right and Generation KKK to violent white supremacists. This makes a Roof. — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) December 19, 2016

Generation KKK…Only in #Amerikkka will you see White terrorists be sentenced to #HollywoodStardom — King407 (@FreshNFlorida) December 19, 2016

That new Generation KKK reality show is actually just footage outtakes from Trump campaign rallies. — Erik Bransteen (@erikbransteen) December 19, 2016

Racism isn't a disease. It's willful and violent ignorance. And a show like Generation KKK will do nothing but normalize it — Kage Eifhan (@SuburbanOutrage) December 19, 2016

Meanwhile, Twitter is up in arms, arguing that giving the Ku Klux Klan a TV show and catchy moniker only normalizes their way of life. What are your thoughts?

SOURCE: Complex