Rob Kardashian Opens Up About Mental Illness & Issues Apology To Blac Chyna

After watching the telenovela that is Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian unfold on Instagram over the weekend, we’re not sure what to think about their relationship. Why exactly did Chyna take baby Dream Kardashian from their shared home just days before Christmas? Is Chyna as in love with Rob as she says she is? Did Rob hack her Instagram account and post her private messages with Young Thug and friends? Overall, just what the hell is going on?

We don’t have all the answers, but it does seem Rob’s mental illness played a big factor in their public feud, as the sock king and reality star apologized this afternoon.

“This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Chyna during happier times. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna,” he continued, adding, “You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

When messages with her best friend went viral, we learned Chyna has been fed up with Rob not doing anything positive. She also doubled down on those thoughts when she created a new Instagram page to explain her side of things, telling the world, “I’M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help! He self medicates which makes it worse. I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning!”

It seems Rob finally agrees with his (ex?) fiancée. He also had a second message for the world, alongside a separate photo of his daughter Dream. “I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you,” he wrote.

We hope Rob is able to pull it together soon, for his sake and his family’s.