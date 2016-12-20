Why A Reality Show About The Ku Klux Klan Isn’t A Bad Idea

Me and the misses can’t wait to check out this new KKK show.
Trump’s win gave America’s worst bigots the permission to bust out of the “conservative” and “alt-right” bubbles they’ve been hiding from Barack Obama and Modern Family for the past eight years. But liberals, who’ve spent the same time curating the aesthetics of their care-free identity bubbles, will only keep this pendulum swinging by remaining isolated and misinformed about the real America. Both bubbles are composed of fear and willful ignorance. And they won’t pop themselves.
“For the first time in 40 years, membership in the Klan is rising.”
“I’m not like my daddy at all. I got Black friends. And they are like my best friends… If my daddy found out he would kill ’em. I just keep my mouth shut and don’t say nothing.” – Generation KKK
“There has been things done in the past, but nowadays it’s protecting your race and protecting your people.” – Steven Howard
“I only care for the freedom and the unity of my people” – Muhammad Ali
Sitting next to a clearly stoned Sly Stone, Ali showed what real identity politics are all about.
While “All Lives Matter” Sly tries to calm him, Ali eviscerates the logic of a White congressmen who challenges his pro-Black stance. When Sly and the politician try to silence him by pointing out his own privileges, a trick many have tried on Colin Kaepernick, Ali immediately denounces his luxuries and proclaims that he is fighting for the Black men watching on TV who will never know his glamorous life. That level of consciousness can’t exist in a bubble.
Generation KKK will cover members who want to leave the Klan and activists who are actively resisting and fighting them. And the chilling music and somber tone show that there is nothing glamorous or normal about its subjects.
One of the show’s stars is Daryle Lamont Jenkins of the “One People’s Project,” a group that monitors the KKK and protects their victims. “We were founded in 2000 to go after racist individuals,” says Jenkins in the clip.
“American culture is such that it is trying to draw itself away from the hatred and bigotry that personifies its past… You are talking about people who are trying to hold on to a past that everyone is rejecting now. We’ve got to respond in the most adverse way to make them realize that we are not going back to that anymore. We are a different people.” – Daryle Lamont Jenkins of the “One People’s Project”
If Roof doesn’t prove the danger of these identity bubbles, the Trump campaign should. The bubble-field formerly known as the mainstream media was his tool for legitimacy. He understands how crippling these bubbles are. He can rule a divided country easily by promising Whites he will give them their country back and Blacks he will save them from White Supremacy. But the only way for anyone to effectively resist his doomed tenure is to diligently burst their bubbles by arming themselves with whatever information, experiences and tools they can find to free their minds.
Generation KKK debuts on A&E on Tuesday, January 10.