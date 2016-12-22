Beyoncé’s Curves Inspired A $315 Million Building In Australia

Beyonce is an inspiration to all – even architects in Melbourne, Australia.

It turns out the world-famous Lemonade singer and her curves inspired a $315 million building, dubbed the ‘Beyonce Tower’ by many. The Hive will be happy to know it was Bey’s “Ghost” video that stirred Elenberg Fraser’s concept for the apartment and hotel project. From Architecture & Design:

“Its twists and turns recall a ‘woman dancing in black cloth’ – the woman being Beyonce who, wrapped in flowing, fluid black fabric, similarly shows off curves in her Ghost music video,” the site writes. “The building’s deceptively complex form, however, is not the result of just fun and games, with Elenberg Fraser adding that it is the best possible solution to wind, solar and massing criteria and requirements.”

In a separate article, the publication says of the tower due in 2020:

A new icon on the Melbourne skyline, the 79-storey Premier Tower is located on the corner of Spencer and Bourke Streets in the CBD and has been designed by Elenberg Fraser entirely by parametric modelling, which its architects likens to “the essence of first principles design”. Multiplex has begun construction at the site.

The high-rise Premier Tower will comprise of a mix of apartments, hotel guestrooms, cafes and retail spaces. The residential segment of the project will offer a total of 796 apartments in one, two and three bedroom configurations with Melbourne CBD views. Hotel accommodation will include 187 rooms over six levels.

Did we mention the Beyonce Tower will create an estimated 600 jobs?

Just when you thought Bey couldn’t get anymore badass…

SOURCE: Architecture & Design