Find Out How Kris Jenner Allegedly Snubbed Blac Chyna On Christmas Eve

You’re probably highly mistaken if you thought Blac Chyna and the Kardashians let bygones be bygones after all the recent drama.

Kris Jenner has been her usually merry self for holiday season 2017 – everybody who’s anybody knows no one celebrates Christmas like the matriarch of the famed krew – but apparently, there’s not enough cheer to go around this year.

In a new social media post from Kylie Jenner, it’s revealed Blac Chyna was snubbed at the Kardashian Christmas festivities. She and Rob may have made up, but it looks like their reunion wasn’t good enough to land Chyna a stocking at Kris’ coveted Christmas Eve party…though Chyna’s newborn daughter Dream Kardashian got one and so did Rob. See the photo below.

Kris Jenner snubbed Blac Chyna when preparing Christmas stockings for her family https://t.co/bBhiCqu7hH pic.twitter.com/yM6tU39Get — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 26, 2016

Maybe she dropped Chyna’s off? Tweet us your thoughts.