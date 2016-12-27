The Amount Of People Shot Over The Holiday Weekend In Chicago Is Horrifying

Chicago had a very violent Christmas this year.

Sixty one people were shot in the Windy City this holiday weekend and of those marked by gun violence, 11 died from their wounds.

Chicago Tribune reports:

Seven people were killed on Christmas Day alone, more than on the holiday the past three years combined. Three people were killed in 2015, one in 2014, and two in 2013.

This weekend’s total shootings beat out prior years by a lot. The site continues, “The number of people shot over the holiday weekend also sharply outpaced recent years. During the Christmas weekend in 2015, 29 people were shot and seven of them died. In 2014, when Christmas fell on a Thursday, the four-day weekend included 35 people shot and seven people killed, according to Tribune data.

This past weekend’s toll pushed the total number of people shot in Chicago this year to more than 4,300 and the number of homicides to around 770. Last year, there were 2,989 shooting victims and 492 homicides.”

According to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, most of the victims were targeted by gang members. He said of the escalating violence the day after Christmas, “The violence primarily occurred in areas with historical gang conflicts on the South and West sides of the city. We now know that the majority of these shootings and homicides were targeted attacks by gangs against potential rival gang members and groups who were at holiday gatherings.

“These were deliberate and planned shootings by one gang against another,” he added. “They were targeted knowing fully well that individuals would be at the homes of family and friends celebrating the holidays. This was followed by several acts of retaliation.”

We continue to pray for those families affected by the gang and gun violence in Chicago and will keep you updated as more news surfaces.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune