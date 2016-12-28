Nick Cannon Sends Fans A Touching Message From The Hospital

Nick Cannon isn’t going to let his battle with lupus stop him from having a great 2017.

The famed entertainer hit Instagram with a video response from the hospital this morning thanking everyone who sent him “love, care and prayers.”

“Home team, what’s good? Aye, I got so much love for y’all. Thank you so much! I’m still in this hospital, but I’m about to get out of here forreal – and I’m letting you know, we’re about to take it to a whole new level,” Nick says enthusiastically.

“I’ve just been sitting here reflecting,” he adds. “And I can’t sit here dormant no more.”

Nick has been in the hospital since before Christmas thanks to his autoimmune disease.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” he wrote in an Instagram post from his hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai. “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.”

Watch his full message above. Nick has clear plans of taking over TV, music, comedy, and more.