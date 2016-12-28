LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s Child Article

Former Destiny’s Child member and writer LaTavia Roberson isn’t too happy after doing an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

LaTavia says that although she gave the publication plenty of material to work with, including discussing the loss of her child, a new movie, and her new book I Am LaTavia (due in the spring of 2017), the article primarily focused on her abrupt departure from Destiny’s Child in 2000. She also alleges PEOPLE completely spun her words – all for a good headline.

And they were given plenty. They chose what to exclude… https://t.co/kiwj1UqIQx — LaTavia (@IamLaTavia) December 28, 2016

I talked about losing my CHILD. New projects. Movie. My daughter, Lyric. I gave @people PLENTY. They CHOSE to report on DC. I was PLAYED. — LaTavia (@IamLaTavia) December 28, 2016

She took particular issue with the article’s headline, which reads “LaTavia Roberson Says ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’ When She Was Dropped from Destiny’s Child: ‘It Led Me Into a Depression.’”

And that HEADLINE is a joke. I NEVER told @people that I was depressed because of the group. Don't TWIST my words. It goes beyond the girls. — LaTavia (@IamLaTavia) December 28, 2016

Read PEOPLE’s full article here and let us know what you think.