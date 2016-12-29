UPDATE: Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out From Blac Chyna Drama?

UPDATE: December 29th, 3:16 P.M. EST…

Rob Kardashian checked himself into the hospital yesterday after his diabetes reportedly “flared up,” but it seems the reality star is better now. According to E!, he checked out today.

The site reports, “A family source had told E! News exclusively Rob was stabilized and that his condition is not life-threatening. Kris left the hospital earlier in the day. Details about his diabetes complications and treatment were not revealed.”

Stay tuned for updates.

Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner are spending the latter half of this week in the hospital with Rob Kardashian, who checked himself in after his “diabetes flared up.”

According to reports, Rob began eating excessively due to the stress of his relationship with Chyna, ultimately going into “medical distress” to the point that he could not control his diabetic condition due to massive weight gain.

From TMZ:

Chyna and Kris arrived separately — Kris was with Corey Gamble — and rushed into the ER at 9:45 PM near Hidden Hills, where the family lives. Sources connected with the family confirm Rob had checked himself in earlier in the evening. Rob and Chyna have been living separately, which explains why she showed up later.

There are reports that he’s suffered a mental breakdown, but TMZ sources say those are not true. In case you somehow missed it, Chyna nearly left Rob for good just before Christmas, with their newborn baby Dream Kardashian in tow.

Catch up on that here, see photos of her and Kris Jenner arriving at the hospital here, and look out for more updates as new information surfaces.

SOURCE: TMZ