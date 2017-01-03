Brandy’s Songwriter Spilled Some Tea About Her Alleged Beef With Beyoncé

Does Brandy have a problem with her team stanning out for Queen Bey?

The singer’s songwriter and longtime friend TC put her alleged business out there for the world to eat up after they fell out recently. Taking to Twitter, TC claimed Brandy is disrespectful, treats people “like shit,” and was upset when he took a photo with Beyoncé.

Brandy's friend exposing ha! I knew she ain't like Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/d4GaieOY0n — – (@bowdxwn) December 30, 2016

The tweets are now deleted, as the old friends seemed to clear things up, but even after speaking to Brandy, TC swears his claims aren’t fabricated.

All I was doing was minding my business… dealing with the passsing of my uncle.. then people wanna be petty pic.twitter.com/oOuF0uuJ6w — TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 30, 2016

I cannot make this shit up.. May God strike me down if I'm lying pic.twitter.com/SChSK4uXnN — TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 30, 2016

Brandy’s response? Looks like she picked up a phone to speak to TC, then posted the below to settle any thoughts of total annihilation from the #BeyHive.

In the end, TC admits he could’ve handled the situation better, but maintains he never lied.

I'm disappointed in how I reacted to comments that were made towards me today. But I'm not in no shape or form a liar☝🏾️it's RESOLVED💯 https://t.co/Hem4kJfOQS — TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 31, 2016

